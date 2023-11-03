PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has announced an investment of more than $54 million in a new manufacturing operation which is said to create more than 650 new jobs in Prince George County.

Manufacturing company PGT Innovations Inc. is behind the $54.3 million investment to establish Triple Diamond Glass, which will be a new glass manufacturing operation.

“Prince George, Virginia offered an ideal blend of proximity to customers, robust infrastructure and skilled workforce to support this operation and bringing its cutting-edge products to the window and door industry,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations.

The new business will be located at the former Rolls-Royce facility of the Silverman Group.

“Prince George County is proud to welcome PGT Innovations into our great community,” said Donald Hunter, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “This esteemed American company not only fills the void left by Rolls-Royce, but also promises to generate additional employment opportunities for our residents.”

The Commonwealth won this endeavor against Arizona and suspects 659 new jobs will be created for the community.