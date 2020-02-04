PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County School board has voted to replace W.A. Walton Elementary School at a location on the county-owned Middle Road property. In mid-2019, The school district confirmed “chronic” mold and elevated carbon dioxide levels inside the school.

On Monday night in a 3 to 2 vote, the school board voted to replace the school off of Middle Road. School board members Jill Andrews and Sherry Taylor voted no on the proposal. 8News has reached out to all five school board members for comment.

The school board considered a few locations, including land on Fort Lee, East Quaker road, and building a new school where the current school is. But ended up deciding on a location on the county-owned Middle Road property.

Back in October, the school board approved $1 million in funding to begin designing the new school.

An 8News Taking Action investigation revealed mold was found in at least one in five classrooms at Walton Elementary back in February of 2019. At the time, 8News also received complaints from multiple parents who said their children were having trouble breathing.

The superintendent and vice superintendent of Prince George County Schools blame the age of the building for its air quality, which has caused the development of mold spores in six classrooms.

“Old buildings sometimes hold that moisture in,” Assistant Superintendent Lisa Pennycuff said.

Superintendent Renee Williams added, “It was built in 1960. The board is definitely advocating for a new elementary school.”

