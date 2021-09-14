Prince George Golf Course closing on Sept. 15

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George Golf Course is closing on Wednesday, Sept.15. The golf course will not be accepting play after that date.
If you have an active membership at the golf course, you will be receiving a refund check that will be prorated for the unused membership time. The checks will be sent directly to the address associated with membership.
“We would like to thank you for your past business and it was truly a pleasure working with you,” Head Golf Professional Aaron Tew wrote in a statement.
