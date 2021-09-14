Prince George Golf Course closing on Sept. 15

TOPSHOT – US golfer Dustin Johnson putts on the 18th green during Round 3 of the 80th Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2016, in Augusta, Georgia. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George Golf Course is closing on Wednesday, Sept.15. The golf course will not be accepting play after that date.

If you have an active membership at the golf course, you will be receiving a refund check that will be prorated for the unused membership time. The checks will be sent directly to the address associated with membership.

“We would like to thank you for your past business and it was truly a pleasure working with you,” Head Golf Professional Aaron Tew wrote in a statement.

