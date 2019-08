PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local police K-9 is receiving a life-saving gift on Friday.

Prince George’s newest police K9, Valor is getting a ballistic vest. ‘Spikes K9 Fund’ is donating the vest to Valor, making it the 500th vest the non-profit has donated since it started in 2014.

K9 Valor will be fitted for his vest on Friday, August 16.

