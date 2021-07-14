Prince George officers and healthcare workers honored for saving couple after fiery car crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Eight officers with the Prince George Police Department were honored on Wednesday alongside VCU Health’s Evans-Haynes Burn Center for their heroism in rescuing two people during a crash in May.

At 12:20 p.m. on May 24, officers arrived to the 5300 block of Courthouse Road after reports of a single vehicle crash that left one of the passengers trapped. The car was on the right side of the road engulfed in flames with the female driver lying on the side of the road.

The driver, Mariah Anderson, told the officers that her boyfriend, Dominick Daniels, was still in the car.

After hearing screams from the passenger side, the officers quickly used fire extinguishers to douse the flames and removed Daniels from the car.

He was carried away by officers to the embankment and given first aid before being flown to MCV.

The cause of the crash was speeding and running off the road after overcorrecting, according to police.

Dominick Daniels (left) was rescued from the car engulfed in flames by Prince George police officers.

One witness on the scene, Jeff Craft, said he stopped to help after seeing the crash.

“After a woman was retrieved from the now burning vehicle, I tried to remove the man still trapped in the car,” Craft said. “The flames were intense, after I could not get him out police showed up and immediately went into action followed by rescue and firefighters. Many thoughts went through my mind but it seems those police officers only had one thought, saving a life.”

Daniels is now recovering and rehabilitating at Sheltering Arms. One of his left toes and his right leg from the shin down had to be amputated.

In conjunction with VCU’s Health Evans-Haynes Burn Center, PGPD had a small presentation to members of their agency that acted heroically that day.

The couple thanks the local law enforcement and healthcare workers for saving their lives after they were rescued.

“I just want to thank all of you guys,” Anderson said at the event on Wednesday. “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for y’all. And for Jeff Grant. I just want to send my appreciation out to you guys. I’m still here. I’m better.”