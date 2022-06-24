PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department has announced that they’ve made arrests in connection to two armed robbery cases.

According to a release from the department, a 7-Eleven on South Crater Road was robbed on Sunday, June 19 and the Crafty’s grocery store on Jefferson Park Road was robbed on Wednesday, June 22. Police have arrested three people in connection to these incidents.

21-year-old J’Mari Hargrave was charged with two counts of robbery, using a firearm while committing a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery. 21-year-old Cameron Friend was charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm while committing a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery. 21-year-old Alnashae Carter was charged with two counts of robbery, using a firearm while committing a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted them with the investigation.