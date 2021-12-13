Prince George Police arrest junior high student for social media threats

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 14-year-old was arrested on Saturday in connection to Instagram posts threatening violence towards Prince George County Schools students.

According to the Prince George Police Department, the teen attends N.B. Clements Junior High.

The arrest follows an investigation by police and the school district into social media threats towards other students. Police were able to determine the source of the threatening Instagram posts and take a student suspect in custody.

The Clements student was charged with three counts of the use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways.

“We take any threats against our schools very seriously. When it comes to threats against our children, we will leave no stone unturned – there will be swift action. And, should we establish a crime and the identity of any suspects, charges and arrests will be pursued,” said Prince George Police Chief W. Keith Early in a release.