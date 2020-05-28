Prince George police investigating after man shot at Quality Inn

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County Police said they responded to the Quality Inn Wednesday night for a shooting.

Officers who arrived on the scene said they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles leaving the area at a high speed after the gunfire was heard.

“The suspect vehicles were described as a white sedan and a black Jeep,” authorities said. “Numerous cartridge cases of various calibers were recovered from the scene.”

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-277.