Prince George County Police investigating ‘numerous bullets’ fired on the same block this week

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County police are investigating after many shots were fired into a home early Saturday morning. This is the second incident of this nature on the same block this week.

Police officers said they responded to the 12000 block of Johnson Road for shots fired at 3:37 a.m. When they arrived they found ‘numerous cartridge cases’ on the scene.

A neighbor came out of his home and saw the suspect’s vehicle, described as a black pickup truck, police said. The neighbor fired several shots at the truck.

“It is unknown at this time if the vehicle was struck by the gunfire or if any occupants of the vehicle were injured,” a spokesperson for Prince George County Police said in a release.

Earlier this week, a Prince George family said someone shot into their home with one bullet barely missing their son’s head.

Prince George County Detectives are actively investigating this crime and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also send your tip using the P3tips app.