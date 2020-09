Morris was last seen leaving the area on foot around 1 p.m. (Photo: Prince George County Police)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Prince George County Police are looking for a 63-year-old man was reported missing by family members this morning.

According to authorities, Ronaire David Morris was last seen leaving the 4200 block of Anne Terrace around 1 a.m. with a bible. Morris has dementia and parkinson’s and requires medication, PGCP said in a release.

If you know where Ronaire David Morris is you are asked to call Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.