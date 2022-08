PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a larceny near Hopewell.

Police believe the person pictured may have been involved in the damage of a coin-operated vehicle vacuum and subsequent theft of the coins inside.

Photo: Prince George Police

Anyone who recognizes the car or person captured in this security camera footage, or who has information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.