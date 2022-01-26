Prince George Police searching for man suspected of shooting into apartment

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — “Numerous” bullets were shot into a Prince George County apartment on Wednesday morning.

According to the Prince George County Police Department, there were residents in the apartment when the shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police are now searching for a man they believe could be responsible for firing the gun. He is described as a black man wearing a black mask, black jacket and tan pants.

Police said he was seen walking around the apartment on Jefferson Point Lane and then fired a handgun into the building. He ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information can call Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773, email police@princegeorgecountyva.gov, or call Crime Solvers at 733-2777.