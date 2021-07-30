Prince George police sponsor block parties for ‘National Night Out’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
prince george county police_235676

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) – Residents of Prince George will have a chance to enjoy cookouts across the county on Tuesday, August 3. That’s thanks to the Prince George Police Department, which is sponsoring the events as part of the “National Night Out” crime prevention campaign.

According to a press release from the department, the events are designed to “send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized, and residents are intolerant of crime.”

Details including times and locations can be found below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events