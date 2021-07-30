Prince George police sponsor block parties for ‘National Night Out’

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) – Residents of Prince George will have a chance to enjoy cookouts across the county on Tuesday, August 3. That’s thanks to the Prince George Police Department, which is sponsoring the events as part of the “National Night Out” crime prevention campaign.

According to a press release from the department, the events are designed to “send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized, and residents are intolerant of crime.”

Details including times and locations can be found below.