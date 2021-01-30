Prince George roofing company turns decrease in business into helping others prep for winter storm

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va (WRIC) – After two days of storm preparation, VDOT crews met back up Saturday night to begin the next phase of pretreating roads for the winter storm.

They’re one of several groups of people getting ready for the anticipated snowfall on Sunday.

VDOT crews aren’t the only ones working to get our roadways safe ahead of the storm.

One man sets aside his day job to help local businesses and homeowners get their parking lots and driveways ready for winter weather.

Hours before the winter storm, and just off of Route One in Colonial Heights, Cory Dunnavant pretreats parking lots for local businesses like Touchstone Bank.

You’d usually find him on rooves of homes repairing them, but for the last few years, when business drops because of cold temperatures or the pandemic, he and his crew help locals get prepared for storms.

“We might be a little bit cold, but it works out and benefits a little bit of everybody,” Dunnavant laughed.

They’re pretreating parking lots and driveways with a sodium chloride mix in areas beyond Chesterfield.

“Hopewell, Prince George, Colonial Heights, some places in Chester,” Dunnavant listed off the areas his crew helps businesses in.

This, as grocery stores like Market at 25th in Richmond, order extra milk and bread to get ready for more customers.

“The first two hours after a storm starts are the most dangerous,” said VDOT spokesperson Kyle Gibson.

Like Dunnavant, spokesperson Kyle Gibson said VDOT crews have also been pretreating roads.

“I think our crews are ready,” Gibson told 8News Saturday.

Like VDOT, Dunnavant said his crew will bring out their snowplows to clear lots if the winter storm leaves behind a dangerous amount of snow.

If you’re out on the roadways during this storm and need to know the conditions, VDOT officials said to pick up your phone, dial 511 or download the 511 app.

It’s just one way officials say you can protect yourself in the storm.