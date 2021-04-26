Prince George Schools reveals instruction plans for 2021-22 school year

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County Public Schools revealed on Monday its instruction plans for the 2021-22 school year.

Students in Prince George County will automatically be enrolled as in-person students for the 2021-22 school year, with limited virtual learning options being offered. Those wishing to have their child in virtual classes will have to submit a request in writing to their school’s principal. From there, a committee established at the school will determine whether the child will be in school in person or virtually.

The deadline to request virtual learning is May 14, with approval notifications going out by June 30.

Schools in Prince George will continue to adhere to guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education. That includes mask wearing by all students and staff, 3 feet of physical distancing being maintained to the greatest extent possible, assigned seating and mask wearing on buses, volunteer and visitor restrictions on school grounds and limiting of capacity in large spaces like gyms and cafeterias.