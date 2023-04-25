RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George County woman pleaded guilty to defrauding COVID-19 relief programs and filing a false tax return for herself and for customers while working as a tax preparer.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 40-year-old Sherika T. Carter pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 25 to charges related to fraud.

Carter was the owner and operator of Binn’s Tax Service LLC, which has been in business since at least 2016. Between 2016 and the end of 2021, Carter filed over 2,000 tax returns for customers on behalf on Binn’s Tax.

Some of the tax returns sent by Carter contained fraudulent information, which caused her customers to either receive extra money in their tax return or have to pay a smaller amount in taxes than they actually owed.

In 2019, Carter filed a fraudulent tax return for herself. In total, Carter’s fraudulent tax returns were estimated to have cost the Internal Revenue Service at least $376,248.

Later, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter devised a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) as well as the Pandemic Unemployment Insurance (PUA) program.

Carter secured three PPP loans for Binn’s Tax and for herself by submitting applications with fraudulent supporting documents and earned unemployment benefits after submitting an application to the Virginia Employment Commission and lying about her employment status. Carter is believed to have unlawfully recieved around $100,000 from this scheme.

Carter is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19.