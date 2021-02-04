Prince George woman charged in attempted drowning of child

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Authorities in Hopewell have charged a Prince George woman who allegedly tried to drown her seven-month-old baby in the Appomattox River on January 11.

Leslei Kuykendall, 38, of Prince George, has been charged with attempted murder.

First responders arrived on scene in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue in Hopewell shortly before 10:30 a.m. after 9-1-1 operators received calls of a woman entering the river with the child.

The baby boy was rushed to VCU Medical Center while Kuykendall was taken to John Randolph Medical Center. The baby was later released after being found with a small amount of water in his lungs.