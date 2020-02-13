Prince George woman drove herself to fire station with gunshot wound to her head

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman drove herself to a Prince George County fire station Tuesday evening with a gunshot wound to her head, prompting the county’s police department to open an investigation.
The Prince George County Police Department said Thursday that officers responded to Fire/EMS Station 7, located in the 11800 block of Moody Road, after getting reports of a suspicious incident on Feb. 11.
Authorities found a vehicle that had struck a pole in the parking lot. An investigation from police revealed that a woman from the county drove herself to the station with a gunshot wound to her head. The woman, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Police have informed citizens that there is no public safety threat at this time.
