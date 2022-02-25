PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman in Prince William County won big this past Valentine’s Day after her husband bought her a $10 million top-prize winning scratcher.

Maria Chicas, a stay-at-home mom from Haymarket, claimed the final top prize in the Extreme Millions scratcher game.

Chicas’ husband bought the ticket a few days before Valentine’s Day at an In & Out Mart in Manassas. When he scratched the card and realized it was a winner, he called his wife. Chicas told Lottery officials that she thought her husband was lying when he told her the news.

“I thought he was joking!” the release said she told Lottery officials as she validated the winning ticket.

Chicas had the choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes. She chose the cash option.

Because this was the final available top prize in Extreme Millions, the Virginia Lottery said the game is being closed, as it is their policy to end scratcher games after the last top prize has been claimed.