Private landing strip gets go-ahead in Chesterfield over objections of neighbors

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Planning Commission gave its stamp of approval to a proposed private landing strip on a farm in western Chesterfield.

According to conditions imposed by the commission, the landing strip would be strictly for the personal use of the farm’s owner – a man planning to retire to the plot – and his family, including his daughter who’s in the process of getting her pilot’s license.

The site of the proposed landing strip, near the border between Chesterfield and Powhatan Counties.

But at the commission’s meeting on Tuesday night, some neighbors called on them to reject the proposal, with others voicing their support for it.

One man noted that at a community meeting held last year to gather input from area residents, “There was 25 to 30 people there opposed.”

A woman who said she lived on an adjoining property cited noise pollution and the potential danger of a plane crash as reasons the commission should deny the application.

But others spoke in favor of the proposal.

“I think he has the right to do it. Whether he has the permission of all the neighbors, I don’t know,” a neighbor said. “I do understand him trying to get this use permit in, because it’s something he wants to use!”

“We believe the landowner should be able to use this land as he sees fit,” another speaker replied. “As long as he doesn’t affect the quality of the other owners in that area.”

The proposed permit does include several conditions limiting use of the landing strip. Takeoffs and landings would only be permitted during daylight hours, and a provision that the landing strip can only be used as long as a member of the family lives on and owns the property.

After listening to the speakers and making minor adjustments to the conditions, the planning commission unanimously approved the permit application, sending it to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.