Prizes being offered to VCU graduates who complete survey online

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attention VCU graduates, your alma mater wants to hear from you about your future!

VCU’s Department of Institutional Research and Decision Support, Career Services Department and VCU Alumni have banded together to release a survey for alumni to tell the school about their upcoming plans.

Grads who fill it out will be entered to win a slew of prizes including Apple Air Pods, a robotic vacuum, a $250 Amazon gift card and other prizes.

The First Destination Survey winners will be announced Sept. 10.