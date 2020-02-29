Probe underway after man’s dead body found inside burning Henrico home

1  of  2
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Henrico after emergency crews were called to a house fire and later found a dead body inside.

First responders arrived at the 1300 block of Bobbiedell Lane, in Henrico’s West End, around 10 p.m.

There, crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Fire crews entered the home, conducted a search for occupants and found one man dead inside.

No other victims were located.

The fire was marked under control around 10:55 pm. A total of 21 firefighters responded.

Henrico Police and the Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating. The scene remains active.

