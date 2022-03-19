RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you live in Richmond and are over the age of 65 or disabled, you could get a big break on your property tax this year.

The city is helping eligible homeowners fill out their applications for a program that reduces the amount owed on property taxes – or eliminates them altogether.

“It’s tax relief for the elderly and disabled,” said Valerie Weatherless, Richmond Commissioner of Revenue. “And what that entails is that if an individual is over the age of 65, they own their own home and live in that home, they can receive anywhere between 20% and 100% relief for their real estate taxes.”

Other eligibility requirements include an income of under $60,000 and total assets – not including the applicant’s primary residence – of under $350,000. Applicants are asked to provide a bank statement dated to December, 2021 to demonstrate their assets.

Southside residents get assistance with their tax relief applications at the Southside Community Center, March 19, 2022. (Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

On Saturday, volunteers at the Southside Community Center helped residents fill out their applications – a process that can be confusing for elderly Richmonders.

The relief comes as part of a three year program, meaning seniors must complete an application the first year. Then for the next two years they only have to sign and date a “recertification form” to continue participating. On the fourth year, they’re required to apply again.

“There are so many people that can participate in this program, and if it’s a matter of having someone to help you complete the application we’re there to provide the help,” Weatherless said.

The city is able to assist people by providing transportation or pickup of completed documents. You can access assistance and apply by calling (804) 646-3015 or visiting the city’s tax relief webpage.