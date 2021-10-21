Protect your pets: Hanover offering low-cost rabies vaccines

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is reminding residents that by law, all dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies by the time they’re four months old.

Two foxes recently tested positive for rabies in a Mechanicsville neighborhood. Household pets can contract rabies from wild animals, which can be fatal.

To help residents protect their pets, Hanover will be hosting two rabies vaccination clinics in November. The clinics will be held at the following locations:

November 6, 9:00 a.m. – Noon, Patrick Henry High School, 12449 W. Patrick Henry Road, Ashland

November 20, 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Hanover County Administration Building, 7516 County Complex Road, Hanover

There will be a $10 fee payable by cash or check, and owners will be provided with a certificate showing proof of vaccination.

Residents are asked to enter the designated buildings without their pets in order to register for the vaccination. The veterinarian will come to your vehicle to administer the vaccine outside – no pets will be permitted in the buildings.