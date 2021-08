HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Police will offer rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats at $10 a shot on August 14.

The vaccine will be offered in the Henrico County Government Center at 4301 E. Parnham Road. Vaccinations must be paid for in cash, and cats must be kept in carriers.

Owners will also receive a rabies tag and proof of inoculation. Rabies vaccinations are required by law for dogs and cats over 4 months old.