RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There will be a protest march from 5-6 p.m. tonight in Chesterfield County.

The march will start at the Chesterfield County Police Headquarters and end at the County Courthouse. Police said the march will take place on Route 10 and will slow down westbound traffic. They suggest finding an alternate route to drive on or plan for the extra time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.