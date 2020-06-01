Live updates: Protesters march through Richmond for 4th consecutive night

Protesters march through Richmond over the weekend in the wake of George Floyd’s death (courtesy of 8News’ Jackie Defusco)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Demonstrators plan to march through Richmond’s streets for the fourth consecutive day to protest the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died a week ago today after an encounter with four Minneapolis police officers who were responding to a call that he had allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase cigarettes from a local store. Video taken from the scene showed the officers pin Floyd, who was handcuffed, to the ground for several minutes.

All of the officers involved were fired and the officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he complained that he couldn’t breathe, Derek Chauvin, was eventually charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the country.

Prior to marching, this crowd gathers to hear at least two people speak about racial injustice, and justifications for protesting without violence. @8NEWS We expect in a matter of moments to start moving West on Main St from Monroe Park. pic.twitter.com/iRkkGUNJlp — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) June 1, 2020

In order to reassure residents of their commitment “to maintain the trust of the public,” the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and some local police chiefs issued statements on May 29 after charges against Chauvin were announced. Since then, protests in Richmond and across Virginia have taken place over the last three days.

A protest organized by Black Lives Matter is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Monroe Park where those in attendance will hold a moment of silence for Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, including others “who have lost their lives at the hands of the police,” according to a flyer. Protesters will march down Main Street to Carytown and loop back to Monroe Park.

