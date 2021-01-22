Protestors march in Goochland, demanding release of bodycam footage from Xzavier Hill shooting

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of protestors in Goochland on Friday marched to the Goochland County Circuit Court where the Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office is located, demanding justice for Xzavier D. Hill who was shot and killed by Virginia State Police on Jan. 9.

The group is demanding the Virginia State Police and authorities in Goochland release bodycam footage from the officers involved with the shooting.

Hill, 18, of Charlottesville, is alleged to have led state troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 64 in the early morning hours of Jan. 9. Hill’s vehicle got stuck in the median as he attempted to make a u-turn. State police say Hill flashed a gun at the troopers who approached his vehicle. Troopers opened fire, killing Hill.

Video posted to Twitter by those taking part in the march and protest show those in the group chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, these racist cops have got to go.”

8News spoke to members of the crowd who said they didn’t know Hill personally but identify themselves as members of Black Lives Matter groups.

The circuit court closed at noon on Friday in advance of the march. The court clerk’s Facebook page put out a message saying they would reopen on Jan. 25 at 8:30 a.m.

The protests also caused road closures in the area. The sheriff’s office kept roads blcoked into the afternoon.

Over in Henrico, a group of protestors also gathered in support of the family of Hill. It is believed that Hill’s funeral was held on Friday.

8News reached out to VSP following the local protests for a response. A spokesperson said their investigation is still ongoing and they do not have any additional information available for the public at this time. VSP says the criminal investigative findings will be given to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for a final review and adjudication.