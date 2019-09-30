Public input wanted for 43-mile bike trail from Ashland to Petersburg

(WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to know what you think about a possible bike trail from Ashland to Petersburg.

If approved and completed, the bike trail would stretch 43 miles. Bicyclists and pedestrians would be able to share it and go across Central Virginia.

Initially, there were six different trail options but only two have been kept for evaluation. Both of the trails run through the area of the James River and Bryan Park.

You can voice your choice at two public meetings:

Hilton Garden Inn on Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

