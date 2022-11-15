CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia (UVA) community is not alone in mourning the loss of three student-athletes.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested Monday in Henrico County after a shooting that led the university to shelter in place overnight. Jones, 22, faces three counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Two other students, who were not identified, were wounded and are being treated for their injuries. One is in good condition, and the other is in critical condition, university police said Monday.

UVA President

UVA President, James E. Ryan, released a statement to the UVA community shortly after 3:30 p.m. An excerpt from that statement can be read below:

The search for the suspect may be over, but the work of understanding this terrible crime and what motivated him to commit it is just beginning. University Police will continue to work with their partners in law enforcement to investigate this shooting, and we will provide additional information about those efforts as we are able. Our hearts remain broken at the senseless loss of three members of our University community, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. We have spoken with members of their families to convey our condolences and to offer the support of this University as they cope with unspeakable tragedy. We are also monitoring the progress of two students who are in the excellent care of our medical center. In conclusion, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the many men and women who worked around the clock to respond to this tragedy. On an incredibly sad and frightening day, people in every corner of this community responded to secure our Grounds, keep us all informed, comfort those most deeply affected, and finally apprehend the suspect. This does not make up for the tragic loss of our students, but it is a reminder that this community remains compassionate, caring, and committed even in the face of tragedy.

VCU President

Many other Virginia university leaders expressed their condolences and offered support to UVA following the tragedy. Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) President, Michael Rao, released a statement directed at the VCU community at around 10:30 a.m. An excerpt can be read below:

I know you join me in sending our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by yesterday’s shooting at the University of Virginia. VCU has offered our assistance to the UVA community and we stand with them during this terrible time.

JMU President

James Madison University President, Jonathan R. Alger, released a message of support to the UVA community at around 11:30 a.m. The entire statement can be read below:

Our hearts go out to our friends and colleagues at UVA upon the tragic news of the shooting on Grounds last night. On behalf of JMU, we are keeping the families and friends of those involved in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time, and we stand ready to provide support in any way we can.

VT President

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands made remarks on the tragedy in a statement released at 1:45 p.m. An excerpt of the statement can be read below:

The tragedy last night at UVA is first and foremost on everyone’s minds. We were heartbroken to learn of the loss of life and injuries. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, the wounded, and the members of the UVA and Charlottesville community who are undergoing a traumatic experience right now.

Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville

Representatives from both Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville — where UVA is located — released a joint statement at around 12:45 p.m. An excerpt of the statement can be read below:

This incident is heartbreaking and our thoughts are with the victims’ families, the University community, and our broader community. At this time, the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is in custody. We are grateful to the law enforcement personnel across the Commonwealth for their efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect. This incident is considered ongoing and the University of Virginia, in partnership with state and federal law enforcement partners, is leading the investigation. Public safety personnel with Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville are supporting the investigation.

UVA Head Coach

Toney Elliott, Head Coach for the Virginia Cavaliers football club — of which four victims were players and the suspect, a former player — released a statement at around 4:30 p.m. The full statement can be read below:

I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.

VT Head Coach

Brent Pry, Head Coach for the Virginia Tech Hokies football team — also in the Atlantic Coast Conference with UVA — released a statement on Twitter on the behalf of the team.

“On behalf of our entire Virginia Tech football family … we are praying, sending sympathy and support to Coach Elliott, his staff, his team, their families, and the entire UVA community,” he said. “You have our love and support. We are with you.”

Coastal Carolina Head Coach

Jeremy Chadwell, Head Coach for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers football team — which was scheduled to play UVA this Saturday — released a Twitter statement on behalf of his team as well.

“Our program is heartbroken for UVA, the victim’s families, loved ones and the entire community of Charlottesville,” Chadwell said. “Our prayers are with all involved.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin

Gov. Glenn Youngkin made multiple statements throughout the day, extending sympathies to the UVA community and applauding the efforts of law enforcement for bringing the suspect into custody.

“This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community,” Youngkin said in a tweet a little after 6 a.m. “Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect.”

Youngkin’s second tweet came at 11:30 a.m. after the suspect was apprehended.

“We had a horrific tragedy overnight at UVA, lives were lost and families changed forever,” he said. “Due to the diligence and commitment of our law enforcement, the suspect is in custody. While there are still many details to uncover, let us lift up the entire community in prayer.”

Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine released a joint statement at around 10 a.m. The full statement can be read below:

We are heartbroken to hear about the tragic shooting at UVA and are praying for those who were injured, the families who lost loved ones, and the entire UVA community. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and urge everyone to follow the directions of local law enforcement as they continue searching for the suspect.

Attorney General Jason Miyares

Attorney General Jason Miyares posted a statement to Twitter shortly after 7:30 a.m.

“Prayers for our UVA Family and community this morning,” he said. “The Office of Attorney General is working with federal and state law enforcement and they are actively investigating the case. We will provide more information at the appropriate time.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.