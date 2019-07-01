‘Put down our guns’: Rally to end violence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The parents of two children killed as a result of gun violence joined community members in hosting the ‘Village against Violence Summer Rally’ in Richmond.

Organizers for the rally were fed up and decided something needed to be done.

So the group started planning the event and reached out to Mark Whitfield and Kele Wright, both of whom pledged their support.

“It’s time for us to stop,” said organizer Shavon Ragsdale. “You know I have a child…I have two kids. So you know it’s time for us to come together as a community and just stop the violence as a whole.”

The event was Sunday held at Circut Bar in response to the string of shootings in Richmond. Most recently, 9-year-old Markiya Dickson lost her life while playing in the park as a result of gun violence.

“Put down our guns,” Mark Whitfield, Markiya’s father told 8News. ” You see these kids out here. It’s what it’s about. Everybody feeling safe being in a safe area. It should be like that all through the city.”

‘Stop the Violence’ is planning a ‘Back-to-School’ event in August.