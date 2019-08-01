Queen of the 4th Precinct: Foster pup ‘Queenie’ finds home at police station

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police’s 4th Precinct has ‘gone to the dogs’: Literally.

Officers there are currently fostering a beagle, giving her a home away from the shelter at Richmond Animal Care and Control.

‘Queenie’ has only been with the officers for two weeks, but she’s already ‘queen’ of the 4th Precinct. The little lady doesn’t have a uniform or badge, but she’s already a member of the RPD family.

Even if they’re unsure how old she is …

“We don’t ask ladies how old they are,” Lt. Anthony Jackson said. “So we’ll say around 5 years old is a good guess.”

When Lt. Jackson got the green light to bring a dog to the precinct, Queenie was the first pup he spotted at RACC.

“Her day-to-day, just like a police officer, is different every day,” Lt. Jackson explained.

Some days she naps on the floor in somebody’s office. Other days she stretches her legs in the hallways.

“There’s plenty of dog lovers, animal lovers around the precinct who take care of her,” Lt. Jackson said.

Her kisses, couch naps and walks outside have quickly made her a social media queen, too.

RACC says it’s working to find new ways for pets like Queenie to spend time away from the shelter.

“To come to 4th precinct like this where someone’s here 24/7, she’s socializing and she’s really blossoming and showing that true personality that we know they have,” RACC Outreach Coordinator Robin Young explained.

And it didn’t take long for others to notice — Someone has already called ‘dibs’ on giving Queenie a forever home.

“I’ve heard that one of our officers will be adopting her very soon, and that was the whole purpose of it,” Lt. Jackson said.