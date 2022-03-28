RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Questions remain after Virginia State Police (VSP) and the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department (VCUPD) were tasked with expediting the delivery of antivenom to Richmond for the treatment of a venomous snake bite.

According to VSP they were contacted by VCUPD on Sunday with a request for assistance in hurrying the delivery of antivenom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach.

According to a spokesperson for VSP’s Chesapeake Division, in the overnight hours, an adult man was bitten by his own pet snake, an African pit viper, also known as a Gaboon viper. This snake is one of the largest and heaviest predators in the world, with the longest fangs of any venomous snake.

“It is also a very easy-to-misread snake,” Cooper Sallade told 8News.

Sallade is a local reptile keeper and nearly 15-year-long employee of Fin & Feather Pet Center, Inc. in Henrico County. The pet store does carry snakes, but none of them venomous.

“It’s an ambush predator. So most — 99% of the time — it can be sitting in a corner of its cage, not moving, which really lends itself to being able to get a false sense of security,” he said. “Within a millisecond, it can bite across the entire cage.”

It is still unclear what the situation was that led to the man being bitten by his pet and left fighting for his life. However, Sallade said there is no safe way for someone to put their hands on a Gaboon viper without getting bitten.

“We highly recommend, and it should be mandatory, to keep a cage that locks and is escape-proof. We also recommend having the room that the snakes are in being a double-containment room, meaning that if the snake were to get out, while you’re handling it or cleaning its cage, it can’t get out of the room and get out of the house,” he said. “When you get too close is when things start getting dangerous.”

Details have not been publicly released about where the snake bite occurred, but in certain localities in Virginia, including the City of Richmond, keeping such venomous snakes is legal.

“In Virginia, most places, you do not need a permit to keep venomous reptiles. However, there are some counties — I’d say it’s actually pretty evenly split in Virginia — where permits are needed,” Sallade said. “Venomous reptiles are a dangerous thing. It’s not for everyone. But if it’s done in a safe manner, then it can be done without any bites and without hurting anybody around.”

8News reached out to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) for information on the whereabouts of the snake that bit the man, but neither the shelter nor the department said they had been contacted to retrieve the reptile.

DWR did confirm to 8News that the man drove himself to the hospital after being bitten, but information about from where he was driving has not been made publicly available.

Authorities said that the VCU Medical Center had already given the man antivenom treatment from the Smithsonian Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., but another dose was needed to save his life.

According to a press release, a VSP sergeant took possession of the antivenom from an employee at the aquarium in Virginia Beach and transported it with the utmost urgency to Richmond, where VCU emergency personnel were able to provide treatment.

Law enforcement and VCU Medical Center officials have not provided an update on the man’s current condition.

“It is a very small community,” Sallade said. “Most people do not have these, that keep reptiles. So I’d say, in the State of Virginia, there might be 10 private keepers that have animals like this. So it’s not something that’s in your neighborhood.”