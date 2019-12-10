Possibly rabid coyote on the loose in Dinwiddie

1  of  3
by: WRIC Newsroom

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Animal Control believes there may be a rabid coyote loose in the area.

Officials say a coyote that “appears sick ” and “exhibits unusual behavior, including not being afraid of humans,” has been spotted in the West Drive and Ferndale Road area.

If you see a coyote in this area you are asked not to approach it and call Animal Control at 469-3755.

Dinwiddie County officials remind pet owners that their pets should be kept away from wildlife and they need to be up to date on their rabies vaccination.

