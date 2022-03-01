RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are advising residents to use caution after kitten was recently found and confirmed to be positive for rabies.

The RHHD said the stray kitten was picked up around 5th Avenue in Richmond’s Northside last week, and was dropped off care at the Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Results from a rabies test came back positive, confirming that the kitten had rabies. Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system, and can be deadly. The virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite or by getting infected saliva in the eyes, mucous tissue, or an open wound.

RHHD said they are in contact with the 12 individuals who had contact with the kitten to determine if an exposure took place and advise possible medical follow-up.

If you or your pet are attacked or bitten, the RHHD said to report it to the health department or animal control authorities, and if possible, safely restrain the animal so that it can be tested, or get a good description of the animal to provide to authorities.

RHHD recommendations to prevent future rabies exposures:

Don’t attract wild animals into your yard by leaving out pet food or uncontained garbage

Vaccinate all cats, dogs, ferrets, and livestock against rabies and keep their shots up to

date

Don’t allow pets to roam freely through the neighborhood; keep them on a leash when

walking them

Report stray animals to your local animal control agency

For more information on rabies and rabies prevention, visit the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts website.