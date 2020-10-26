Rabid skunk discovered in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health reminds locals to vaccinate their pets after a rabid skunk was found in South Prince George.

Health officials say the juvenile skunk was discovered in the 2100 block of Courtland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

It is unknown if any humans or animals were exposed.

The Health Department used the incident to share steps on how families can prevent their pets from being exposed to rabies:

• Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up-to-date

• Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs

• Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs

• Report stray animals to your local animal control agency

• Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home

• Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash

The department said early symptoms of rabies include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort.

Anyone who comes across a stray, suspicious, or possibly rabid animal is asked to contact Prince George County Animal Control at (804) 991-3200. You may call Crater Health District at (804) 863-1652.

