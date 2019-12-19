RACC surpasses pre-sale goal for #TeamTommie license plates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is one step closer to making ‘Team Tommie’ license plates a reality.

In a Thursday update, the shelter said they have pre-sold 463 ‘Team Tommie’ license plates surpassing their goal of 450 — and more orders are still coming in.

The next step is approval from the General Assembly and then the plates will be available through the DMV.

“Thank you to everyone for supporting the life-saving work we do,” RACC said on Facebook. “We can’t wait to see those Tommie plates!”

Pre-sale orders will be accepted until December 31.

Tommie

Tommie is the pitbull that was tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire in a Richmond park earlier this year. The dog died soon after.

RACC raised thousands of dollars in his honor and the General Assembly even passed “Tommie’s Law” making animal cruelty a felony.

Visit here for how you can reserve a #TeamTommie license plate.