GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A raccoon in Goochland County recently tested positive for rabies, and health officials are saying it is just one in a cluster of cases in the area.

On Thursday, March 9, the Chickahominy Health District notified Goochland County residents in the areas near Cedar Plains Road, Whitehall Road, Sage Road, Rocketts Ridge Subdivision and Mill Forest Subdivision that a raccoon in the area had tested positive for the rabies virus.

According to the health district, the raccoon is part of a recent cluster of both confirmed and suspected rabies cases. There have been two recent confirmed positive rabies cases and one suspected positive rabies case in this area of Goochland County. All the animals in the cluster of both confirmed and suspected cases are now dead.

Anyone who may have had exposure to the raccoon in the days leading up to Monday, March 6 should contact the Goochland Health Department at 804-365-5843 or the Goochland County Animal Protection at 804-556-5302. Exposure can include bites, scratches, saliva in open wounds or in the eyes, nose or mouth, or direct contact between the rabid animal and pets.