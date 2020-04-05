Radio host starts Facebook campaign to “Light Up RVA“

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With many people now spending more time at home, local radio personality Jeff Katz thought it would be a good idea for people to share photos of how they’re sharing light in what feels like, a gloomy world.

The “Light Up RVA” Facebook page has gained a following up over 1,300 people.

Members share photos of their homes decorated with Christmas lights, candles illuminated in windows and bushes adorned with electric bulbs.

Katz, host of the Jeff Katz show on WRVA 96.1 FM, Also encourages people to leave their vehicle headlights on while driving throughout the day.

“And just do it so that other people in the community while they’re out on a walk or even just looking out their own window can sort of see that other people can see, you know, we’re all in the same thing,” Katz said. “And then I thought as well, you know for those how are out during the day, again a just a visible example, let’s turn on the headlights.”

