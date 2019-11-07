Radio One Richmond announces 2019 Toy Drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Radio One Richmond announced the start of its 16th-annual Toy Drive Thursday.

Families in need of toys this holiday season are asked to submit a letter detailing why they are in need and what assistance would mean for the family.

Letters will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 18.

Mayor Levar Stoney (D, Richmond) said the event is a demonstration of giving in Richmond.

“No matter who you are, what color your skin may be, or how much money you may have in your pocket, you should be able to live a high quality of life,” Stoney said. “You should be able to not worry about the stress of providing your children your families with the gifts necessary to enjoy the holiday season.”

More information, including other requirements for letters can be found here.