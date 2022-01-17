Rail maintenance to shut down several roads in Richmond and Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CSX Transportation, one of the largest freight rail companies in the United States, has announced that track maintenance will shut down several roads in Richmond and Chesterfield for days at a time in February.

Rail crossings that will be impacted near Route 1.

The closures will start on Jan. 31, and generally last 2-5 days as repairs are performed.

The majority of the projects are located in Richmond’s Southside, parallel to I-95 and Route 1.

Feb. 2 – Intersection of Commerce Road and Bellemeade Road

Feb. 3 – Ruffin Road between Commerce Road and Route 1

Feb. 7 – Intersection of Bells Road and Phillip Morris Drive Way

Feb. 9 – Dale Avenue between Commerce Road and Route 1

One road will also be closed near VCU Medical Center and two will be closed in eastern Chesterfield.

Rail crossings that will be impacted in Chesterfield and Richmond.

Jan. 31 – Intersection of Hospital Road and 7th Street

Feb. 25 – Intersection of Kingland Road and Chester Road

Feb. 25 – Intersection of Brinkly Road and Chester Road

Drivers should be prepared for detours around the affected sites.