Rail maintenance to shut down several roads in Richmond and Chesterfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CSX Transportation, one of the largest freight rail companies in the United States, has announced that track maintenance will shut down several roads in Richmond and Chesterfield for days at a time in February.

Rail crossings that will be impacted near Route 1.

The closures will start on Jan. 31, and generally last 2-5 days as repairs are performed.

The majority of the projects are located in Richmond’s Southside, parallel to I-95 and Route 1.

  • Feb. 2 – Intersection of Commerce Road and Bellemeade Road
  • Feb. 3 – Ruffin Road between Commerce Road and Route 1
  • Feb. 7 – Intersection of Bells Road and Phillip Morris Drive Way
  • Feb. 9 – Dale Avenue between Commerce Road and Route 1

One road will also be closed near VCU Medical Center and two will be closed in eastern Chesterfield.

Rail crossings that will be impacted in Chesterfield and Richmond.
  • Jan. 31 – Intersection of Hospital Road and 7th Street
  • Feb. 25 – Intersection of Kingland Road and Chester Road
  • Feb. 25 – Intersection of Brinkly Road and Chester Road

Drivers should be prepared for detours around the affected sites.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events