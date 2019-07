RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The Rocketts Red glare fireworks display scheduled for Thursday is canceled due to weather conditions in the city.

Organizers announced on Facebook that long lasting lightning and thunder led to the decision, while a coastguard deemed it unsafe to be near the water.

BREAKING: Henrico County officials have decided to cancel their Red, White and Lights event due to this weather. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/KjcPuoQQgD — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) July 4, 2019

A rain date was not set for the event.

Red, White, & Lights has unfortunately been canceled. The weather just did not cooperate. Thank you all for your interest in the event and your patience through these storms. #redwhiteandlights @henriconews @henricopolice @henricofire @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/HlhHu9hVVh — Henrico Rec & Parks (@henricorecNpark) July 4, 2019