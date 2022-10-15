CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in south Chesterfield should begin planning for delays on the way to I-95 south, as the ramp to N. Belvidere Street will close for several months beginning on Monday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the ramp from N. Belvidere Street on Route 1/301 south to I-95 south starting beginning on Monday, Oct.17. This closure is expected to last until early 2023.

Credit: The Virginia Department of Transportation

During the closure, drivers should take detours and plan accordingly. The Virginia Department of Transportation recommends that drivers trying to reach the ramp to I-95 south take the ramp to Brook Road and Chamberlayne Parkway south to W. Leigh Street west, and then to N. Belvidere Street north to get to the ramp.

This closure is due to a long-term project that will realign the on ramp on Belvidere Street to I-95 south and I-64 east, and will remove an existing ramp from Brook Road. The project will also add crosswalk improvements near the start of the ramp on Belvidere Street.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said this project is intended to improve traffic flow and increase pedestrian safety and accessibility in the area.

Anyone with questions about the project may call VDOT`s customer service center at 800-367-7623.