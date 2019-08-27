Ransomware attack hits New Kent schools’ internal hard drive

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — A ransomware cyber attack has encrypted files on New Kent County Public Schools’ internal hard drive, making them “inaccessible without paying a ransom,” the county’s superintendent announced Tuesday.

Superintendent Brian Nichols said in a release that the school system is working to put an end to the issue before students head back for classes.

“Simply said, we cannot access many of the documents and data the faculty and staff have created and this will cause an undue burden as we work to start school on time and ready for our students to learn,” Nichols said in a statement. “We have been working round the clock in order to rebuild our systems.”

The FBI and federal law enforcement agents have been informed of the details in the case.

“At this time, we do not believe any personal identifying information was taken by the cyber criminals,” Nichols continued. “As we work to rebuild our systems, we ask for your patience.”

