Realtors warn against skipping house inspections after uptick in mold detection

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The housing market in Central Virginia is hot and competitive, leading some homebuyers to try and speed up the process.

John Lee, a buyer agent, said some house hunters are skipping home inspections to get their offer on a home accepted faster.

“Waiving the inspection was one the items of course appealing to sellers because that’s one less thing they have to worry about,” he said.

However, forgoing an inspection could costs the homebuyer major problems like termite damage and undetected mold.

Kevin Dumville, owner of Advanta Clean, said his mold remediation company has seen an over 25% increase in demand for his services.

“The home inspector finds mold or moisture in a crawl space and it’s a perfect growing environment for mold. Usually if you’re buying a home, you want the cleanest space possible when you move in so if you skip that home inspection it may not be a place you check,” he said.