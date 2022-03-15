CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After three people were killed in a shooting in Covington Monday evening, 8News has uncovered the shooter’s local ties to Chesterfield County.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) confirmed that Toney S. Poulston, Jr., 42, and Randall Lee Paxton, 64, lost their lives during the incident. City of Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith said Tuesday that Officer Caleb Daniel Ogilvie, 35, had also been killed, in the department’s first line-of-duty death.

“This is a senseless loss,” Smith said during a press conference. “It’s being felt by so many today and will as days come.”

Authorities said that the incident began at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday when Poulston entered a gas station/convenience/hardware store in the 100 block of North Alleghany Avenue, which has since been identified as Covington Farm & Fuel. A domestic situation reportedly ensued between Poulston and Paxton, a relative of his who was working at the store. VSP said that the situation escalated to the point of Poulston shooting Paxton.

According to a release, upon being alerted to Poulston’s erratic and escalating behavior inside the store, Covington Police and Alleghany County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. When they arrived, they said they found Poulston armed with a pistol, coming out of the store.

VSP reported that shots were then fired, which resulted in the death of Poulston and Ogilvie.

Although Poulston was cited as being a Covington resident, public records show that he previously lived in Chesterfield County in the early 2000s. 8News confirmed that he had addresses on Sand Hills Drive and Mason Avenue, both in Chester.

Court records also revealed Poulston’s previous criminal history.

In 2002, he faced three felony drug charges, stemming from a Sept. 13 arrest by the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD). Conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine were ultimately dropped. But Poulston struck a plea agreement on the possession with intent to distribute cocaine charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all 10 years suspended. He was also ordered to pay $528 in court costs and had his driver’s license suspended for half a year.

Although details on what led to these charges are limited, court records showed that Poulston was stopped by CCPD, who found 1.737 grams of cocaine powder in Poulston’s possession, despite him initially denying that he had any narcotics. Records further revealed that, in speaking with police that day, Poulston eventually stated that he had sold 1/16 gram of cocaine for $85 to a woman in a red vehicle and that he had purchased 2.5 grams of cocaine in Hopewell the day prior.

Then, in 2013, Poulston was facing several weapons charges out of Alleghany County. Although some of the charges were dropped, he pled guilty to the offense of nonviolent felon possessing a gun within 10 years. He was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended, ordered to pay $425 in court costs, and faced three years of supervised probation upon his release.

In 2014, Poulston was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, stemming from a June 19 incident. He was found guilty and sentenced to 12 months in jail.

The Covington resident faced additional drug offenses in 2018.

But in 2019, he was sentenced to 30 days behind bars and ordered to pay $380 in court costs after pleading guilty to assault on a family member.

8News is awaiting responses from authorities in these respective jurisdictions for additional details on what led to these charges.

“We ask that you keep Officer Ogilvie’s family, especially his young children in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, as they work to process and deal with this devastating loss,” Smith said. “At this time, Covington Police Department also offers our deepest sympathies to the family of the other victim involved, Randall Lee Paxton, 64. Our community mourns their loss, as well. The Virginia State Police is conducting the investigation into this tragic incident and will provide investigative briefings when appropriate.”