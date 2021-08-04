Recreational advisory for portion of James River affected by sewage leak lifted, advisory still in effect at Tuckahoe Creek

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The recreational advisory issued from the Virginia Department of Health due to the release of sewage into the James River last week has been lifted for much of the impacted area.

The advisory affected a portion of the James River from Robious Landing Park to Belle Isle in Richmond. VDH says samples collected by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality on Monday showed bacteria concentrations at acceptable levels for all recreational water uses.

Even though levels on August 2 had improved greatly from the last sample draw on July 29, the advisory remains in effect for the vicinity of Tuckahoe Creek below River Road. Officials believe bacteria levels should return to an acceptable level by the end of this week.

It is estimated that on July 27, a Goochland County Public Utilities force main ruptured, releasing some 300,000 gallons of sewage into a ditch which flows into Tuckahoe Creek. The Eastern Goochland Pump Station was brought back online on Monday.