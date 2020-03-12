Red Cross asking for blood donations as coronavirus cases grow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Red Cross is asking for help with blood donations as the number of coronavirus cases in Virginia continue to rise.

Officials say the number of people eligible to give blood could decrease as the outbreak continues. They also stress the blood donation process is safe, and there’s no evidence of spreading COVID-19 during the blood transfusion process.

If you plan on donating, there are some new protocols. Donors are asked to postpone donating for 28 days after:

Traveling to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, Italy or South Korea

If you have COVID-19 or have had contact with a person who has or may have the virus

Officials say 500 blood drives have been canceled nationwide due to coronavirus concerns.

“It’s essential to the blood supply both here in Virginia and around the country,” Jonathan McNamara, Red Cross communications director told 8News. “When drives are canceled in areas that are seeing high volumes of cases, that impacts Central Virginia’s blood supply as well.”

