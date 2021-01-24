Red Cross helps many displaced residents after four fires across the Richmond metro area this weekend

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Dozens of people are without a home, two people are recovering from smoke inhalation and one man is in the hospital with burns after two homes and two apartment buildings caught fire this weekend in the Richmond metropolitan area.

Five people are without a home in Chesterfield County after their home caught on fire Sunday evening.

Authorities said two adults, three children and two pets live in the home on Holridge Street.

No one was injured, but crews are working to figure out what happened. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

A few hours later, Chesterfield County Fire crews responded to heavy smoke from an apartment building in Chesterfield County on Pavilion Place, at the Colonial Village at Waterford Apartments.

How these families are feeling tonight is how other families across the Richmond area felt the day before.

Fire crews are at the 2800 Block of Pavilion Place @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/JcEsRSMLBT — Jacob Sexton @ Being Essential (@_JacobSexton) January 24, 2021

In the daylight, you can clearly see where a fire started Saturday night, on the fourth floor of Dominion Place, a senior living community in downtown Richmond.

“Smoke was billowing up out there,” said Inez Thornton, who has lived at Dominion Place for a couple of years.

Only one thought was on the minds of residents like Inez Thornton when the fourth floor of the building caught fire.

“Just trying to get out safely, you know, and as quickly as possible,” Thornton told 8News Sunday.

Authorities said 60 people were evacuated and one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A second person suffering from smoke inhalation was treated on scene.

Viola Taylor, a five-year resident of Dominion Place, said many had trouble getting out of the building because of the smoke.

“When you went out into the hall, the smoke was really thick, so everybody had to result to going out the one exit,” Taylor said.

Taylor, who made it out of Dominion Place safely, like many others, is thankful.

“We made it. Thank god. We made it out,” she said.

And another fire loomed Saturday night on Baronet Drive in Richmond that sent an unresponsive man to the hospital with burns.

Working Fire: Engine 22 arrived on scene 3106 Bacronet Dr. with heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. The initial report was a male was possibly inside. Truck 9 conducted a search and found someone down inside, they removed the individual, patient care has began. #1RVA pic.twitter.com/TyWwJmxb27 — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) January 24, 2021

