RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers with the American Red Cross in Richmond have been sent South to prep for Hurricane Dorian. The storm’s path continues to shift but volunteers say they’re ready for whatever comes their way.

There are 28 Red Cross volunteers from Virginia stationed in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

“The last couple of days, basically the Red Cross has been working to establish and set up evacuation shelters,” Debbie Watson, one of the volunteers, told 8News over Skype on Monday.

Watson said the Red Cross is working in two phases.

“First phase right now is evacuation shelters and then we’ve already started working on the regular shelters which after the storm hits and the people can go home go home,” she said.

Watson is stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, where there are seven evacuation shelters already in place.

“The beaches have been closed and you can see the wind starting to pick up,” Watson told 8News, “but right now you would not know there’s a major hurricane getting ready to hit.”

The Red Cross is not taking any chances. It’s a nationwide effort: 1,600 Red Cross volunteers from across the country and 120 emergency response vehicles are ready to help.

“We’re just so focused and making sure and doing what we need to do to get ready for the clients,” Watson said.

The Red Cross is urging Virginians to get ready for the storm. Although Dorian may not heavily impact the area, the Red Cross says it’s time to make sure you have your hurricane preparedness kit and plan in place.